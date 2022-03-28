GOODMAN, Miss. (WJTV) – Holmes Community College in Goodman remains closed for in person learning as crews continue to clean up fallen debris left by the storms.

“Yeah I been around here helping out picking up tins and stuff we was helping move the trees and stuff around here,” said Shirley, a HCC employee.

Students who were on campus during the severe weather recalls walking outside after the sirens ceased. many students walked out to see their cars damaged by trees.

“A bunch of the cars on the opposite side of the dorm just had windows busted and on this side towards the tennis court was were majority of the damage was done which I can understand because that were the larger trees are. and my friend her truck a tree had literally uprooted and fell onto it,” said Jessie Lieghansley, a HCC student.

The President of Goodman-Holmes campus Jim Haffey said they’ve been implementing a clean up to get the campus up an running again.

“We’re looking at about five to six week left of school. so the mobilization of large scale temporary housing and food service may not be our best option for the next couple of weeks but certainly for the summer we’re looking into that,” said Jim Haffey.

As of right students in on-campus housing should not plan to stay until further notice. Classes will remain as virtual or online for the time being. The president said they’re working to plan service days for community volunteers to come and help clean the campus.