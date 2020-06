In this illustration dated February 26, 2020, protective N-95 face masks lie on a table at an office in Washington, DC. (Photo by EVA HAMBACH/AFP via Getty Images)

TERRY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Town of Terry has received a supply of KN-95 face mask for distribution in the Terry area from the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency.

Terry Police Department will distribute the masks to Terry residents on Monday, June 8, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., at the Village Square Park across from City Hall.

Due to a short supply, only one mask will be provided to each person in a vehicle.

Proof of residency must be provided