Toxic slime shuts down Coast beaches

A toxic blue green algae closed beaches along the Mississippi Gulf Coast a day ahead of Independence Day.

Harrison County Emergency Management Director Rupert Lacy says increased flooding in the Mississippi Delta led to higher than normal freshwater pouring into the gulf upsetting the natural balance of salinity in the water. The resulting algae bloom is dangerous to swimmers or anyone who might have a scrape or cut.

Experts say the bloom could last for a few more weeks, perhaps longer with the looming hurricane season.