Toyota expands Prius recall

News

Toyota is expanding a previous recall to include newer models of its Prius because of a defect with its electronic power system.

(CNN) – Toyota is expanding a previous recall to include newer models of its Prius because of a defect with its electronic power system.

Toyota first recalled almost 800,000 Priuses in 2014 because of a defect with car’s hybrid inverter. The automaker attempted to fix the problem with a software fix.

According to the Los Angeles Times, a Toyota executive testified that up to 20,000 of the cars’ hybrid inverters failed despite the fix. The executive’s statements came during a trial in southern California, where a car dealer is suing the company. The owner alleges Toyota retaliated against his dealership after revealing the problem.

