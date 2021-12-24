Track Santa and his reindeer through Christmas Eve thanks to NORAD

NORTH POLE — Watch live as Santa and his reindeer perform their worldwide trip to deliver gifts to the boys and girls of the world.

The live footage is provided by the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), a service that has been provided since 1955.

“On Dec. 24, we have the very special mission of also tracking Santa using the same systems we use every day: satellite systems, high-powered radar and jet fighters,” reads NORAD’s website. “For more than 65 years, NORAD and its predecessor, the Continental Air Defense Command (CONAD) have tracked Santa’s flight around the world.

“The modern tradition of tracking Santa began in 1955 when a young child accidentally dialed the unlisted phone number of the CONAD Operations Center upon seeing an newspaper advertisement telling kids to call Santa,” continues the site. “The Director of Operations, Colonel Harry Shoup, answered the phone and instructed his staff to check the radar for indications of Santa making his way south from the North Pole. Thus a tradition was born, and continued when NORAD was formed in 1958. Each year since, NORAD has dutifully reported Santa’s location on Dec. 24 to millions of children and families across the globe.”