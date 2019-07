Rain is still coming down in southwest Mississippi Sunday morning, but fortunately 10-to-15 inches of rainfall did not come through southwestern part of the state.

Crews remain on standby for severe conditions and have been doing so for a couple of days.

Rescue crews came as far as Oxford and Desoto County in Mississippi.

Rainfall in Pike County is switching between heavier and lighter rain. So far, feared swollen creeks and washed out roads have not happened.