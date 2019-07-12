Tracking Barry

Tropical Storm Barry continues to churn in the northern Gulf of Mexico. The forecast track of the storm will take it into the Louisiana coastline early Saturday morning. Barry is expected to make landfall as a minimal category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds near 75 mph.

Mississippi will be on the eastern side of the storm. That’s the wet side where most of the rain will fall. Flooding rains are likely in south Louisiana and Mississippi through the weekend. On average, Central and South Mississippi could pick up 4-8 inches of rain, but it is very possible some areas could receive over 10 inches with this event! A Flash Flood Watch has been posted for the entire viewing area through Monday morning

There is also a risk of brief, spin-up tornadoes tomorrow in the bands of storms working on shore on the east side of the center of circulation. The tornadoes are usually EF0 tornadoes and may only last a few minutes.

The rain will linger through Monday of next week. That will keep high temperatures in the 80s for about three days. Once the remnants of Barry pull away to our north into the Tennessee River valley by the middle of next week, we will return to a more normal summer weather pattern.

Stay with StormTeam12 on-air, online, and on-the-go for continuous updates on the progress of this system as it approaches!