Tracking Barry: Saturday Morning in New Orleans

Tropical Storm Barry hasn't completely made its way in yet, as of early Saturday morning, but parts of the New Orleans are already underwater.
Correspondent Keith Monahan was live in New Orleans and says people are bracing for Barry.
"Residents throughout the New Orleans area are preparing for what could be significant flooding, both from excessive rain and the rising Mississippi River," Monahan said.
"Mayor Latoya Cantrell has told residents the city's huge storm water pumping stations may not be able to pump their way out of this, as rainfall amounts of up to 12 inches or more are likely."
The Army Corps of Engineers is reportedly "confident the levees will hold. However, a lot of that depends on if the river crests.
Attention DirectTV and AT&T U-verse customers!
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds