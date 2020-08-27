Tracking Hurricane Laura in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – In Adams County Thursday morning, there’s light wind. The wind is coming up from the east at about 13 mph with wind gusts at about 18 mph.
There’s no reports of power outages in the area, and not too many people are out in the roadway.
If you live in the area, you’re urged to stay indoors to be safe. But if you have to be out on the roads, be careful and drive slow.
The road conditions are wet and the wind is expected to pick up.
