Damage reported in Pascagoula from Hurricane Sally

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Pascagoula is holding up well against Hurricane Sally, according to leaders.

Police reported a few traffic lights were down due to the storm. There’s also power outages along the east side of the city.

There’s been minor damage to buildings.

The city will provide more updates once daylight breaks.

🌀HURRICANE SALLY DAMAGE🌀

