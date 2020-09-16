Severe Weather Tools

Storm Team 12 Forecast

Interactive Radar

Hurricane Preparedness Tips

MEMA_14858

Download 12 News Weather App

Damage reported in Pascagoula from Hurricane Sally

News
Posted: / Updated:

(National Hurricane Center)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Pascagoula is holding up well against Hurricane Sally, according to leaders.

Police reported a few traffic lights were down due to the storm. There’s also power outages along the east side of the city.

There’s been minor damage to buildings.

The city will provide more updates once daylight breaks.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories