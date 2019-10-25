Tracking storms in the Metro

AP News (AP) - Walmart, CVS, and Rite Aid have pulled some or all 22-ounce bottles of Johnson's baby powder from shelves to avoid confusing consumers after a minuscule amount of asbestos was found in one bottle.

Johnson & Johnson recalled all 33,000 bottles from the same lot as that bottle last Friday, a day after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration notified the company that routine testing discovered the asbestos in one bottle bought from an online retailer. The bottle came from a lot distributed in 2018.