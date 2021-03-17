Tracking the road conditions in Mississippi during severe weather

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Storm Team 12 tracked the weather conditions on the roads in the metro area as severe storms passed through the area on Wednesday.

While traveling, the team saw flooded roadways and vehicles hydroplaning. Hydroplaning happens quite often when people drive in rainy conditions.

Authorities said if you see downed power lines, you should avoid them because they could be live. Drivers are also advised to use caution on the roads.

