Tracking the Tropics: Dorian Could Strike SE US as “Major” Hurricane

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After thrashing the U.S. and British Virgin Islands, but mostly sparing Puerto Rico, Hurricane Dorian is now back over open Atlantic waters. Low shear profiles and sea surface temperatures in the 80s are favorable for further development of the storm.

The latest advisories have Dorian making landfall over Labor Day weekend – possibly as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane.

Dorian is expected to strengthen into a Category 2 hurricane by Friday, and Category 4 by Saturday.

Sea surface temperatures in the 80s along Dorian’s track will contribute to the storm’s strength.

Model guidance is confident of a landfall in the United States somewhere between Miami, Fla. and Savannah, Ga. sometime during the Labor Day weekend. Beyond that, though, the forecast track is uncertain. The exact location of landfall and the storm’s track after landfall will be heavily influenced by the strength of a high pressure ridge (the Bermuda High) in the Atlantic.

The ridge will cause Dorian to make a turn more westerly over the next day or so, putting the southeast United States in its crosshairs. If the ridge weakens, Dorian could return to a more northerly course and landfall in Georgia or the Carolinas looks more likely. If the ridge maintains its strength, landfall in Florida and possible redevelopment in the Gulf of Mexico becomes more likely.

Thursday morning’s model guidance is suggesting that Dorian will make landfall in Florida, then turn north and then northeast into Georgia and the Carolinas where copious amounts of rain may fall.

The strength of the Bermuda High will influence Dorian’s track.

As of Thursday morning, the likelihood of Dorian affecting Mississippi is low, but that likelihood will continued to be monitored very closely.

Even if Dorian doesn’t threaten Mississippi, it’s a good idea to review your hurricane preparedness plans, as most of hurricane season is still ahead of us.

Stay tuned and check back often with Storm Team 12 for frequent updates on the tropics.