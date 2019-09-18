Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Jerry Forms in the Atlantic

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The tropics continue to remain active, with five systems that Storm Team 12 is watching closely. There are currently three named storms: Humberto, Imelda, and Jerry. Also there are two areas that have a low 20% to develop into a tropical storm by this weekend.

The newest storm is Tropical Storm Jerry which formed early Wednesday morning. It is currently forecast to steadily strengthen, eventually reaching hurricane status by the weekend. The latest forecast cone from the National Hurricane Center shows the storm likely passing north of Puerto Rico on Saturday morning. But Storm Team 12 is monitoring this track closely. A more southerly path could mean potential impacts to the US in the long term. We are hoping that it will curve north and head out to sea.

Hurricane Humberto is now a major hurricane with Category 3 force winds. It continues to move away from the United States coastline. Though Bermuda will likely feel impacts from this system starting tomorrow, a direct impact is very unlikely. No more impacts to land are expected from this system.

Stay with Storm Team 12 for continued tropical coverage as the peak of hurricane season continues.