Tractor-trailer gets stuck inside Virginia tunnel after scraping roof; multiple crashes reported

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A tractor-trailer was stuck inside a Virginia tunnel Tuesday morning after scraping the top of the tube.

The incident caused multiple crashes and stopped all traffic through the westbound downtown tunnel from Norfolk to Portsmouth, Virginia.

Virginia State Police said the driver and two children in a gold SUV were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a crash involving the tractor-trailer and another SUV.

A second crash, also involving two SUVs, happened due to the emergency stop of traffic after the trailer became stuck. No injuries were reported in that crash.

Photos of the scene show a blue device on top of the tractor-trailer, which scraped the roof of the tunnel.