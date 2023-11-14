CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Clinton Christian Academy (CCA) continued their traditional Veterans Day program on Friday, November 10th.

“It’s always really special because I never know when he’s coming,” said 8th grader Kylee Fullerton.

Her uncle, Christopher Ward, is serving in the Air Force. He took the time to attend the special day with his nieces.

“These children are the most important thing in my family and in my life,” said Ward, who is a part of the 172nd Airlift Wing. “It’s wonderful to actually be a part of it.”

For many, Veterans Day is a deeply personal one.

“I have twin brothers that served. A brother-in-law that served in Iraq,” said Jessica Prevost, Science teacher at Clinton Christian Academy.

The program brought families near and far together. “For this school to take time and honor all of the people that served our country is very special, and to teach our children how to do that,” said parent Tiffany Stevens.

“My grandfather is a Veteran. I see all the sacrifices that went into it. I can really appreciate what they’ve done for our country,” said senior Nick Watson, who has seen the Veterans program grow and change over the years.

Generations of Americans came to show their gratitude.

“One of our key central themes of teaching our students and teaching the whole child is teaching about being a servant, having a servants heart,” said King. “We can’t think of a better example besides Jesus, than the soldier.”

The program included a special performance by the fifth and sixth graders. “I think it’s important for us to remember who have died for us to have the privileges that we have,” said Freshman Madeleine Bambera.

Kyle Crandell, another Freshman said, “It’s just a great sacrifice that they make for us.”

Clinton Christian Academy’s Veterans Day program started about 10 years ago.

“To be able to talk about God, for us to be able to pray, those things wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for our Veterans,” said Alisha Love, who leads the Veterans Program at CCA.