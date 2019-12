JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation is reporting two accidents that are causing delays.

The first happened on MS 467 at Wallace Drive in Edwards. Right now, all lanes are blocked. Crews are expected to clear the scene in the next 45 minutes.

The second crash happened on I-20 E. before the I-55 N. exit in Rankin County. MDOT said the scene should be clear in the next 50 minutes.

There’s no word on if anyone was hurt in the crashes.