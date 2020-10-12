Severe Weather Tools

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on I-20 W past Terry Rd.

News
Posted: / Updated:

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- MDOT is reporting another crash on I-20 Westbound past Terry Road North (Exit 43B) in Hinds County.

The crash happened Monday morning just before 6:30 a.m.

Expect traffic delays within the next hour.

No injuries have been reported.

