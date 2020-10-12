TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on I-20 W past Terry Rd.

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- MDOT is reporting another crash on I-20 Westbound past Terry Road North (Exit 43B) in Hinds County.
The crash happened Monday morning just before 6:30 a.m.
Expect traffic delays within the next hour.
No injuries have been reported.
