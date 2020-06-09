Traffic Alert: Crash on I-220 N at Industrial Drive

1  of  2
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)-Crews are now on the scene of a multi-car crash on I-220 northbound at Industrial Drive.

According to JPD, the crash happened around 5:13 a.m. and now have traffic down to one lane.

We’re told two separate accidents happened on the scene.

The first accident caused the second accident and there were no injuries to report.

A truck saw the first accident and swerved off the road to avoid a collision.

Expect traffic delays for the next 30 minutes, if you have plans to commute.

