Severe Weather Tools

Tracking the Tropics

Interactive Radar

Hurricane Preparedness Tips

MEMA_14858

How to Download 12 News Weather App

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on I-55 S at Pat Harrison Dr.

News
Posted: / Updated:

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- MDOT is reporting a crash on I-55 Southbound in Copiah County at Pat Harrison Drive (Exit 68).

The crash happened Monday morning.

Expect heavy traffic delays.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories