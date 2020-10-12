TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on I-55 S at Pat Harrison Dr.

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) -- A Florida mother was arrested after shoving a pregnant school bus assistant because the bus was 30 minutes late, police said.

The assistant, who is nine months pregnant, said the bus was dropping off children on Oct. 2 when a child's mother entered the bus, screaming and cursing, and pushed her into a wall. She told officers the mother, Erica Piedra, 36, was irate because the bus was 30 minutes late.