TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on I-55 S at Pat Harrison Dr.

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- MDOT is reporting a crash on I-55 Southbound in Copiah County at Pat Harrison Drive (Exit 68).
The crash happened Monday morning.
Expect heavy traffic delays.
