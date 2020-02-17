Traffic Alert: Flynt Drive in Flowood added to list of road closures

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV)- The City of Flowood has added new road closures to the list as floodwaters continue to impact the area.

Flynt Drive between Blue Cross Blue Shield of MS and Lakeland East Apartments are now both closed due to flooding. The City of Flowood has also closed Mangum Drive between River Pines and Jacqueline Drive.

🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨



Due to flooding, the city will be closing Mangum Dr. between River Pines and Jacqueline Dr. pic.twitter.com/tUIaFyhFYV — Flowood Police (@FlowoodPolice) February 17, 2020

Closures associated with the State Street closure between U.S. Highway 80 and Gallatin Street in Jackson include:

· I-20 westbound at Exit 45B (Ramp to State Street)

· I-20 eastbound at Exit 45 (Ramp to Gallatin/State Street will be left open for time being)

· I-55 northbound at Exit 92B (Ramp to State/Gallatin Street)

· US 80 westbound at Exit Ramp to State Street

· US 80 eastbound at Exit Ramp to State Street

· State Street southbound will be closed at Highway 80

Other remaining road closures due to flooding include:

· Highway 27 from Bovina Cut-Off Road to Erve Road in Warren County

· U.S. Highway 80 at Mount Alban Road in Warren County

· State Route 427 at State Route 16 in Leake County