RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation extended the overnight closure for the I-220 ramp to I-55 North by two additional nights.

The ramp closure will happen between 10:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. on Friday, November 22, and Saturday, November 23.

MDOT said the extra time will allow crews to finish painting the I-55 northbound bridge over the I-220 ramp.