HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- The Mississippi Department of Transportation reports the right lane off Interstate 55 to Interstate 20 East will close Friday, December 18 starting at 7:00 p.m.
The closure will affect traffic in the northbound direction.
Crews are expected to complete bridge repair and inspection in the area by 11:00 tonight.
LATEST STORIES:
- Biden marks anniversary of deaths of wife, child with visit to burials
- Demand is low for COVID-19 antibody drugs, but shortages loom
- Mississippi Senate holding first Heal & Toys for Joy giveaway
- TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closure in Hinds County off I-55 ramp
- Illegal alcohol making operation busted at wastewater facility in Alabama