Traffic alert: Madison Avenue bridge closed for three weeks

News
Posted: / Updated:

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – The bridge on Madison Avenue at Liberty Park is closed for at least three weeks.

To download latest information, click here:Download

The bridge is undergoing inspection and repairs mandated by the state.

Detour routes include Crawford Farms Road or Crawford Street to Madison Parkway/Highway 463 (east side of the bridge closure) and Grandview Boulevard to Madison Parkway/Highway 463 (west side of the bridge closure).

All businesses in the area will be open and accessible.

The bridge is expected to remain closed until November 15.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories