RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Richardson Road in Ridgeland is temporarily closed to thru traffic due to a traffic accident Sunday morning.

Neighbors in Windrush and Canterbury are advised to travel south to Old Agency Road. Neighbors of Carlton Park are advised to travel north to Steed Road.

Neighbors of Old Agency Village should exit the subdivision on to Steed Road.

Entergy said it will take about 15 hours to repair the poles that are damaged.