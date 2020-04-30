Breaking News
Traffic stop for curfew violation in Vicksburg ends with missing man being found

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg Police Department said a missing man was found early Thursday morning.

An officer stopped a white Nissan Rouge on Halls Ferry Road near the intersection with Pemberton Square Boulevard for a curfew violation.

Investigators said 78-year-old Robert Gerhart of Picayune was inside the vehicle. He had been reported missing by his family on Tuesday, April 28.

Officers notified his family that he had been located and was safe. Gerhart was taken to Merit Health River Region for observation.

