Traffic stop leads to narcotics arrest in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police arrested a woman on Tuesday for driving recklessly with drugs inside her vehicle.

Officers said they stopped Hannah Brand, 19, on Highway 61 South near Pemberton Square Boulevard. After they received consent to search her car, they discovered fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Brand was arrested on one count of possession of fentanyl and one count of possession of methamphetamine.

Brand appeared before Judge Angela Carpenter in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Tuesday, where her bond was set at $150,000.

