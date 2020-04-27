Traffic stop turns violent in Jones County, three arrested

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - A friend asked several weeks ago if I could do some stories about the gardens that were to have been included in the Jackson Garden Club’s spring tour, since the tour had to be called off this year. And people had gone to so much trouble to get their yards in shape to be toured. Well, this is the last of them. It is a formal garden and Christi Walker supplied the pictures.

I almost feel as if I need to talk in hushed tones about this garden, because Christi Walker says this is a private place. This is her sanctuary; her and her family’s. It is so private that Christi would rather I described it for her, so she wouldn’t have to talk about it herself. I think I understand that. I know when someone is asking me about something that is very personal to me, I tend to be very guarded with my words. And perhaps a bit uneasy, lest I let slip more than I had intended to share.