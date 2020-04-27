Traffic stop turns violent in Jones County, three arrested

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Jones County deputy escaped serious injuries Monday afternoon after a traffic stop turned violent. It happened on Old School House Road near the intersection of New Hope Road southwest of Ellisville.
According to investigators, a man exited the vehicle and attacked the deputy. The deputy was able to radio for assistance while the struggle continued. Several units responded to the scene, and the suspect was arrested.
Deputies said a woman and another man were inside the suspect’s vehicle. They ran away from the scene. Both were located and arrested.