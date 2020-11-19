Traffic switch planned on I-20 eastbound in Hinds County tonight

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced traffic will switch from the left lane to the right lane on I-20 E. between Bolton and Norrell Road in Hinds County.

The traffic switch will occur at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 19, 2020. MDOT will notify the public once both lanes are open.

Crews will repair a bridge joint in the area. They will begin preparing for the traffic switch approximately three hours before it occurs. Traffic will be slowed down but continue over the bridge with patrol cars directing traffic flow.

