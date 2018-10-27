Traffic

Crash near Bolton causes traffic delays

By:

Posted: Oct 27, 2018 05:26 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 27, 2018 05:26 AM CDT

BOLTON, Miss.(WJTV) - A vehicle crash in Bolton is causing backups on I-20. 

Mississippi Department of Transportation says a crash on I-20 East, near Exit 27, will cause delays for the next hour. 

WJTV has reached out to Mississippi Highway Patrol for more information on this crash. 

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

  • Meet the Team
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Meet the Team

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center