Crash near Bolton causes traffic delays
BOLTON, Miss.(WJTV) - A vehicle crash in Bolton is causing backups on I-20.
Mississippi Department of Transportation says a crash on I-20 East, near Exit 27, will cause delays for the next hour.
WJTV has reached out to Mississippi Highway Patrol for more information on this crash.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Previous
Eastbound lane of Spillway road will...
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Next
Cost $29.4 million