Transgender wins in federal court: School’s policy ruled unconstitutional

NORFOLK, Va. (WJTV) – A federal judge in Virginia has ruled a school board’s transgender bathroom ban discrimination.

U.S. District Judge Arenda Wright Allen further ruled the ban was specifically discriminatory against a former student at the school, Gavin Grimm, according to the Associated Press.

The Gloucester County School Board had required female-born Grimm to use the girls’ restrooms or a private bathroom.

Friday’s ruling is among several others in the US, which have favored transgender students who say they’ve endured similar discrimination.

