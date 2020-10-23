Transportation commission awards contracts throughout Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Transportation Commission awarded contracts for maintenance projects throughout Mississippi. The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) will oversee the 13 projects, which will maintain and enhance transportation infrastructure across the state.

The awarded contracts for the Southern Transportation District were:

A $22.5 million contract was awarded to C.E.C., Inc., of Lafayette, Louisiana, for a bridge rehabilitation project on State Route 605 over Industrial Waterway in Harrison County.

A $510,048 contract was awarded to Sunbelt Sealing, Inc., of Jackson, for bridge joint repairs on various routes in District 7.

A $2.7 million contract was awarded to Huey P. Stockstill, LLC, of Picayune, for paving projects on State Route 603 for six miles, State Route 53 for seven miles and State Route 43 for 10 miles in Hancock and Pearl River counties. The project was funded by lottery proceeds.

A $1.2 million contract was awarded to Dunn Roadbuilders, LLC, of Laurel, for an 8-mile paving project on State Route 29 from JP Gaddy Road to Ellisville in Jones County. The project was funded by lottery proceeds.

An $841,931 contract was awarded to W.E. Blain & Sons, Inc., of Mount Olive, for a 5-mile paving project on State Route 37 from County Road 80 to State Route 35 in Smith County. The project was funded by lottery proceeds.

The awarded contracts for the Central Transportation District were:

A $300,119 contract was awarded to Gibson & Associates, Inc., of Balch Springs, Texas, for a bridge repair project on U.S. Highway 49 over Abiachia Creek in Holmes County.

A $1.4 million contract was awarded to Midway Construction, Inc., of Roxie, for a slide repair project on U.S. Highway 61 approximately three miles north of the county line in Jefferson County.

A $545,711 contract was awarded to Atwood Fence Company, Inc., of Kosciusko, for guardrail replacements on various routes in District 5.

A $937,591 contract was awarded to APAC-Mississippi, Inc., of Richland, for a 3-mile paving project on State Route 39 from State Route 854 to the Kemper County line in Lauderdale County. The project was funded by lottery proceeds.

A $1.2 million contract was awarded to W.E. Blain & Sons for a 4-mile paving project on U.S. Highway 80 from the Rankin County line to State Route 13 in Scott County. The project was funded by lottery proceeds.

The awarded contracts for the Northern Transportation District were:

A $6 million contract was awarded to Century Construction Group, Inc., of Tupelo, for a bridge replacement project on State Route 172 at Little Yellow Creek and Ellington Branch in Tishomingo County.

A $367,706 contract was awarded to Shackelford Construction & Hauling, LLC, of Yazoo City, for railroad crossing improvements on State Route 706 in Sidon in Leflore County.

A $5 million contract was awarded to APAC for a 14-mile paving project on State Route 6 from State Route 178 to Nettleton in Lee County. The project was funded by lottery proceeds.

The commission also ratified three emergency contracts to repair storm damage in the Northern Transportation District:

A $1 million contract was awarded to Century Construction Group, Inc., of Tupelo, for slide repairs on Interstate 22 in Itawamba County.

A $436,066 contract was awarded to Xcavators, Inc., of Falkner, for a slide repair on State Route 15 near State Route 41 in Pontotoc County.

A $938,957 contract was awarded to Cook & Son, LLC, of Smithville, for a slide repair on State Route 178 in Mooreville in Lee County.

