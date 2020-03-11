Transportation commission awards contracts throughout Mississippi

BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) – Founding members of the legendary rock group KISS were set to cut the ribbon on their new Rock n’ Brews Casino in Biloxi this weekend. But that has been postponed due to the coronavirus according to a press release, “due to coronavirus concerns, the ribbon cutting ceremony announcing the new Rock & Brews Casino site formerly known as the Margaritaville Casino Restaurant in Biloxi, MS has been postponed until further notice.”

The band’s show at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum Sunday night is still on however, “although the ribbon cutting ceremony will have to wait, we are excited that a Rock & Brews Casino Hotel in Biloxi is coming soon,” said KISS founding members Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley in a joint statement.