Transportation commission awards contracts throughout Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Transportation Commission awarded contracts for maintenance projects throughout the state.
The awarded contracts for the Southern Transportation District were:
- A $2.2 million contract was awarded to W.E. Blain & Sons, Inc., of Mount Olive, for a seven-mile mill and overlay project on U.S. Highway 49 from U.S. Highway 84 to State Route 149 in Covington County.
The awarded contracts for the Central Transportation District were:
- A $10 million contract was awarded to W.E. Blain & Sons for an eight-mile mill and overlay project on Interstate 20 from the eastbound rest area to the Newton County line in Scott County.
- A $6.5 million contract was awarded to APAC-Mississippi, of Richland, for a 13-mile mill and overlay project on State Route 16 from State Route 39 to U.S. Highway 45 in Kemper County.
The awarded contracts for the Northern Transportation District were:
- An $81 million contract was awarded to Eutaw Construction Company, Inc., of Aberdeen, for construction of a nearly nine-mile extension of State Route 76, also known as Appalachian Development Highway System Corridor V, in Itawamba County.
- A $5.1 million contract was awarded to APAC-Mississippi for a four-mile mill and overlay project on Interstate 22 from approximately seven miles east of the Benton County line to State Route 30 in Union County.
- A $10.5 million contract was awarded to APAC-Mississippi for an eight-mile mill and overlay project on I-22 from the Lee County line to State Route 25 in Itawamba County.
- A $5.7 million contract was awarded to APAC-Mississippi for an eight-mile mill and overlay project on U.S. Highway 82 from Catapala Creek to U.S. Highway 45 in Lowndes County.
- A $7.8 million contract was awarded to Tanner Construction Company, Inc., of Laurel, for construction of an interchange on Interstate 269/State Route 304 at McIngvale Road in DeSoto County.
- A $1.8 million contract was awarded to Lehman-Roberts Company, of Memphis, for a resurfacing project on Interstate 55 from State Route 6 to State Route 35 in Panola County.