Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao to resign following riot at U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President-elect Joe Biden plans to formally introduce Judge Merrick Garland as his pick for attorney general on Thursday, along with three other nominees to lead the U.S. Justice Department.

Biden will announce the nominations from an event in Wilmington, Delaware, on Thursday. He's expected to deliver remarks at around 1:30 p.m. ET, introducing Lisa Monaco as his nominee for deputy attorney general, Vanita Gupta for associate attorney general and Kristen Clarke for assistant attorney general for the department's Civil Rights Division.