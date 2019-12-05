Trauma Summit Comes to Jackson

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) -- Starting in Mobile, Alabama 40 years ago, Roy Nichols began farming Christmas Trees. Every since he was a child, Christmas trees have been a huge part of his life and he uses them to help save lives.

Since 2009 Nichols has been selling Christmas trees at what he calls the Christmas Tree Mall to benefit Blair E. Batson Children's Hospital. Despite his love for what he does, he says this is his last yeas because of a stroke he had 4 years ago. "I had a stroke and it’s wearing on me. And I want to do one more year to let all my customers know that it’s time to retire" said Roy Nichols.