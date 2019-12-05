JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two local organizations will host a trauma summit this (12/5/19) morning in Jackson. The Mississippi Community Education Center’s Trauma Summit will go from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. It’s will be held at 750 North State Street.
The event is free and open to the public. It’s in partnership with the Juanita Sims Doty Foundation.
Trauma Summit Comes to Jackson
