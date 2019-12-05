Trauma Summit Comes to Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two local organizations will host a trauma summit this (12/5/19) morning in Jackson. The Mississippi Community Education Center’s Trauma Summit will go from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. It’s will be held at 750 North State Street.
The event is free and open to the public. It’s in partnership with the Juanita Sims Doty Foundation.

