Travel expected to increase days before holiday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With just 48 hours until Christmas, millions of Americans have started their travel journey.

Just like Thanksgiving, there is an anticipated surge of travel for Christmas and many who had to curtail plans last year because of the pandemic want to make up for lost time.

“Feeling good got a little bit of cold worrying about my ears popping on that plane but other than that, I guess we are feeling alright,” said Cowan Conway.

In Total, AAA has predicted just shy of 110 million people to travel between December 23 and January 2. AAA is also estimating 6.4 million will travel by plane.

With Omnicron rapidly increasing, travelers shared how they felt about the new variant.

“Actually, I am nervous about COVID coming back I do have my mask with me but it is we haven’t to make sure we take the booster shoots the vaccine shots just make sure we protect ourselves so that we won’t spread the virus,” said Lakeisha Williams.



“Everything went smoothly too many people not wearing a mask or not wearing them properly but otherwise, things were good,” said Lauren Lentez.

The CDC is recommending only those who are fully vaccinated to travel and those who are not vaccinated should get a COVID-19 test before and after their flight.