Travelers getting ready for holiday weekend

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Unlike last year, the Jackson Airport is buzzing with people heading in and out for the holiday weekend.

Tangela Whitfield is in from Houston. She’s visiting family she hasn’t seen in decades.

“Just reconnecting and loving each other,” Whitfield said. “It’s been over 20 years I believe.”

On their way to Houston is Demetra Dawkins and her bridal party.

“We are going to my celebration!” Dawkins said. “Bachelorette party! I’m excited to hit the town with my girls.”

Airport staff is still following the same cleaning protocols they used at the beginning of the pandemic which means travelers still have to do their part too, meaning, wear a mask.