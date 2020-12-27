Travelers return from the holidays amid COVID-19 pandemic

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Many travelers are returning home after the holidays, making it one of the busiest times of the year. Despite the coronavirus pandemic, many traveled to see their loved ones.

Travelers at the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport said the pandemic didn’t impact their decision to travel for the holidays. Some said they felt safer because of all of the safety precautions in place.

“Yeah, I feel pretty safe with the safety protocols, preventing us from catching COVID or catching anything else. Planes are real clean. They disinfect them a lot, so I feel pretty safe,” said Jalen Smith.

Leaders at the airport are encouraging people to practice social distancing guidelines, and travelers are required to wear masks.

