Traveling with Rep. Robert Foster

WJTV 12’s Tara Thomas traveled with Rep. Robert Foster as he met with people throughout southern Mississippi. His campaign trail ended in Gulfport.

Foster answered questions from the audience and addressed key topics concerning Mississippians.

On the road with Mississippi Governor candidate Robert Foster. Campaign trail today! Posted by WJTV 12 News on Wednesday, July 17, 2019

Catch the full digital exclusive tomorrow as Foster answers and addresses concerns flooding in the delta.

Foster will address the right to bear arms.

Robert Foster will be live for a televised statewide debate on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at 7:00 p.m.

Former Chief Justice of the State Supreme Court of William Waller Jr. (R) and Lieutenant Governor Jonathon Tate Reeves (R) will join State House Representative Robert Foster (R) in the debate.

The one-hour debate will air on WJTV-TV (CBS), WHLT-TV (CBS), WFNA-TV (CW) and WBRL-CD (CW) as well as the Nexstar station serving the Memphis, TN market, in addition to select broadcast partners WMDN-TV (CBS), WCBI-TV (CBS), WXXV-TV (FOX/NBC) and SuperTalk Radio, which covers all 82 counties of the Magnolia State. Local viewers may also access a live-stream of the debate online by visiting their local Nexstar station’s website.