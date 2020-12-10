Tree falls on excavator in Jones County, killing operator

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – On Wednesday, Sharon and Shady Grove Volunteer Fire departments responded to a call on Highway 537 near Spradley Road just before 11:00 am. According to Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, a crew was working in the area clearing a tract of land when a tree fell on the cab of a track excavator, crushing the operator.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sharon and Shady Grove volunteer fire departments used the jaws of life and chainsaws to free the victim. Extrication took three hours, according to Mike Hodge, Chief of Sharon VFD. The process took an extended amount of time due to the extreme entrapment conditions of the victim.

“We commend the firefighters from Sharon VFD and Shady Grove VFD, along with EMServ Ambulance Service medics, for their efforts to extricate the victim from this tragic incident,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin.

Sheriff Berlin added,” We are fortunate to have men and women such as these volunteer firefighters and emergency medical services personnel who give of themselves in times of tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the victim.”

