JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Severe weather caused damage across the state on Tuesday, April 13.

One Jackson resident in Hanford Place had a tree fall on their home. The storm damage destroyed their Cadillac vehicle and the garage.

Silk Brown, a neighbor, said he was home at the time the damage took place.

“I heard a loud boom. You could actually see the wind and see the trees blowing.”

There were no injuries.