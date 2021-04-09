Tree falls on top of home and truck in Brandon

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – The gusty winds from the latest storm have caused a tree to fall on a house and a truck at Harbor Place in Brandon. The trees also knocked down powerlines.

No injuries were reported during this incident.