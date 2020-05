JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Governor Tate Reeves has extended his Safer At Home order and accompanying amendments for another week until 8:00 a.m. on Monday, June 1 to continue flattening the curve of the coronavirus.

Executive Order No. 1488 also adds Holmes County to the list of hotspot counties under additional social distancing measures to help slow the spread within their communities.

"We cannot ask the people of Mississippi to do more than they are able to do for a sustained period of time. Over the past two weeks, we have steadily opened up more and more of our economy. That is good and right. It is necessary. There are very, very few businesses still closed. There will still be some guidelines in place for businesses—but we will be out of the business of closing down anybody," said Reeves.