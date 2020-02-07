Trial for Willie Cory Godbolt starts on Monday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV/AP) – The trial against Willie Cory Godbolt will begin on Monday, February 10, with jury selection at the Desoto County Courthouse in Hernando.

After the jury is selected, trial proceedings will continue at the Pike County Courthouse in Magnolia. The case originated in Lincoln County.

Godbolt is charged with killing a Lincoln County sheriff’s deputy, his own mother-in-law and six other people at three houses in and near Brookhaven in May 2017.

He has pleaded not guilty to four counts of capital murder, four counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, two counts of kidnapping and one count of armed robbery. He has been jailed without bail since his arrest on May 28, 2017, hours after the killings.