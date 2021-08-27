TRICARE authorizes prescription refill waivers for Mississippians due to Ida

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Defense Health Agency (DHA) announced on Friday that TRICARE beneficiaries in Mississippi may receive emergency prescription refills now through Friday, September 3 due to Hurricane Ida. All counties are impacted.

To receive an emergency refill of prescription medications, TRICARE beneficiaries should take their

prescription bottle to any TRICARE retail network pharmacy. If the bottle is unavailable or the label is

damaged or missing, beneficiaries should contact Express Scripts or their retail network pharmacy for

assistance.

TRICARE also urges customers to visit the pharmacy where the prescription was filled. Prescriptions filled by a retail chain may be filled at another store in that chain.

To find a network pharmacy, beneficiaries may call Express Scripts at 1-877-363-1303 or search the network pharmacy locator here.

