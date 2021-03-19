TRICARE authorizes temporary prescription refill waivers in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – On Friday, the Defense Health Agency (DHA) announced that TRICARE beneficiaries in Wayne County may receive emergency prescription refills through March 28 due to severe weather.

To receive an emergency refill of prescription medications, TRICARE beneficiaries should take their prescription bottle to any TRICARE retail network pharmacy. If the bottle is unavailable or the label is damaged or missing, beneficiaries should contact Express Scripts or their retail network pharmacy for assistance.

To find a network pharmacy, beneficiaries may call Express Scripts at 1-877-363-1303.