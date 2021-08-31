TRICARE extends temporary prescription refill waivers in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, the Defense Health Agency (DHA) announced TRICARE beneficiaries in Mississippi may receive emergency prescription refills on September 27 due to Hurricane Ida.

According to DHA, to receive an emergency refill of prescription medications, TRICARE beneficiaries should take their prescription bottle to any TRICARE retail network pharmacy. If the bottle is unavailable or the label is damaged or missing, beneficiaries should contact Express Scripts or their retail network pharmacy for assistance.

To find a network pharmacy, beneficiaries may call Express Scripts at 1-877-363-1303.

If possible, visit the pharmacy where the prescription was filled. Prescriptions filled by a retail chain may be filled at another store in that chain. If the provider is available, beneficiaries can call in a new prescription to any network pharmacy.

All counties are impacted.