Trick-or-Treat at the Two Mississippi Museums

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Archives and History (MDAH) is offering a socially-distanced trick-or-treat experience at the Two Mississippi Museums on Saturday, October 31.
There will be a scavenger hunt and visit trick-or-treat stations placed throughout the building. Costumes are encouraged, and free candy will be available while supplies last.
Admission is free from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
