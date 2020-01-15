Interactive Radar

Outlooks, Watches & Warnings

MDOT Severe Weather 2_140915

Download the WJTV 12 Weather App

Submit Storm Damage Pictures

Trio accused of fake check scheme involving homeless people in Flowood

News
Posted: / Updated:

FLOWOOD, Miss. (AP) – A group of men are facing federal charges involving counterfeit checks after police say they were found with a typewriter, an embossing machine, and checks totaling $127,000 in Flowood.

One of the men told authorities the scheme involved recruiting homeless people to walk inside banks and cash the fake checks.

One of the men told a federal agent that he finds homeless people to cash the fake checks, using the typewriter to write their names on the checks, an affidavit states.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories