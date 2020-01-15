Trio accused of fake check scheme involving homeless people in Flowood

FLOWOOD, Miss. (AP) – A group of men are facing federal charges involving counterfeit checks after police say they were found with a typewriter, an embossing machine, and checks totaling $127,000 in Flowood.

One of the men told authorities the scheme involved recruiting homeless people to walk inside banks and cash the fake checks.

One of the men told a federal agent that he finds homeless people to cash the fake checks, using the typewriter to write their names on the checks, an affidavit states.