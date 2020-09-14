Severe Weather Tools

Trooper injured during chase into Jackson

News
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities said a Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) trooper was injured during a chase that ended in Jackson.

Several law enforcement agencies, including Jackson police and MHP, responded to the scene on Earle Street and Gallatin Street Monday afternoon. The chase ended at the scene. There’s no word on where it began at this time.

Authorities have not said how the trooper was injured. There’s no word on if a suspect is in custody.

